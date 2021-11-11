FALLOFF IN JABS: Govt concerned about slowdown in vaccination rates over past few weeks

Questions raised about alleged mandatory vax policy at GB Shipyard

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —Health Minister Dr Michael Darville said yesterday that the government, along with the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), is very concerned with the decreased number of vaccinations over the last two to three weeks.

Responding to concerns raised by Marco City MP Michael Pintard in Parliament, Darville said: “We, also with PAHO, are very concerned with our numbers of vaccinations in the last two to three weeks.

“We are beginning to see a fall and, like any responsible government and ministry, it is our responsibility to explore the reasons for that.

“We have noticed that the largest centers are not as effective at this stage now that we have passed 40 percent and it is now our responsibility to go to the people.”

Darville said the government’s mobile vaccination units will make it easier for individuals who want to be vaccinated.

“The vaccination committee, as well as members in my ministry, are exploring all the avenues,” said Darville.

“We realize that at 40 percent, like many other parts of the world, we are now approaching the point where we are beginning tis see some areas of vaccination hesitancy.

“This is being explored and it is our responsibility to move swiftly, along with our partners, including the United States, to ensure that we maximize the vaccines we have in country.”

Last week, the United States delivered another shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to The Bahamas, making good on the Biden administration’s promise to share vaccines with the world.

A total of 134,550 doses arrived from the United States at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) in Nassau last Wednesday.

Mandatory vaccination woes

East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson said roughly 100 subcontractors who do work for the Grand Bahama Shipyard but are employed by another company are facing a vaccine mandate imposed by the shipyard, which he noted effectively amounts to termination if they chose not to comply.

Darville also noted that the government maintains the position that COVID vaccination is voluntary, and said the government will look into such allegations immediately.