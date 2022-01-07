FALLING SHORT: COVID spread on GB result of residents ‘letting their guard down’, says chief councilor

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Chief Councilor for Grand Bahama Kendal Culmer yesterday attributed the spike in coronavirus cases on the island to the failure of residents to adhere to COVID-19 health protocols.

He said businesses have taken a hit, with scores of employees either infected or in quarantine due to exposure, noting that work hours per week have been cut in half in numerous instances, threatening Grand Bahama’s economy.

Grand Bahama recorded another 33 infections on Wednesday, the second-largest caseload beyond New Providence, which recorded a whopping 378 cases.

Of the 33 cases in the second city, 10 or 30 percent had a history of travel in the last two weeks. Meanwhile, hospitalizations have increased to 12.

In the last six days, Grand Bahama recorded 141 cases — more than five percent of its total cases since the onset of the pandemic.

“Right now, we need the residents of Grand Bahama to really practice the protocols and try to minimize the spread of it because it’s causing a collapse in the economy,” Culmer said during a guest appearance on ILTV’s “Beyond The Headlines” with host Shenique Miller.

“It’s causing a strain in the healthcare system and it’s not getting any productivity done here in Grand Bahama.”

Health officials have attributed the surge, labeled the fourth wave, in large part to the presence of the highly contagious omicron variant and increased social activities around the holidays.

But Culmer also said he believes the practices of residents and businesses on the island are contributing factors.

“I think it goes on both sides, along with some of the businesses establishments on Grand Bahama that are operating,” he said.

“Some of them are being told to run at 50 percent capacity and when they see customers, they get excited.

“You know Grand Bahama has been sluggish for a little while now and after being opened up now, and actually having some revenue being made, they might be somewhat excited and let their guard down sometimes.

“I think that most of what the residents need to do is practice the protocols — the wearing of the masks, the sanitizing, keeping the six feet and we have to learn at this point in time to live with this virus, but we must also learn to be disciplined at the same time.”