Fake lawyer representing inmates to join clients in prison

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A woman who forged a Bahamas Bar Association identification to fraudulently represent and visit inmates at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) will now join them as a resident of the facility on Fox Hill Road for the next 15 months.

Warnika Russell, 25, of Zion Boulevard, was charged with two counts of evading the requirements of the law by having and uttering a forged Bahamas Bar Association identification that authorized her to access the BDOCS to visit inmates as their attorney, “knowing the same not to be genuine”.

She was also charged with two counts of possession of Indian Hemp marijuana with intent to supply to another.

The charges stemmed from incidents on February 12.

Russell appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

She pleaded guilty to all charges.

The judge sentenced her to 13 months for drug possession in contravention of the Dangerous Drugs Act and 15 months for fraud.