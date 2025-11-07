Faith and leadership take center stage at God’s Model Women conference 2025

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A celebration of faith, femininity, and purpose will unfold at the God’s Model Women 2025 Conference, slated for Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Baha Mar Convention Center. Hosted by Sherika Brown and The Leading in Stilettos Dynasty, the women’s empowerment event promises a day of spiritual renewal, professional insight, and sisterhood designed to equip women to thrive in every sphere of life.

With Dr Faith Wokoma presenting the keynote and a dynamic lineup including speakers Dr Gail McKinney, Harrison Thompson, and Kay Strachan as well as Sherika Brown, the conference will bring together women of faith, business, and purpose to explore topics ranging from marriage and leadership to wealth and entrepreneurship, faith, and personal transformation. Each session is designed to provide practical tools that women can apply to their families, workplaces, ministries, and personal lives.

On a global scale, women continue to take the helm when it comes to navigating the delicate balance between home and career. A 2024 Lean In and McKinsey study found that nearly 60 percent of working women are also managing household or caregiving duties daily, while Gallup research shows women remain more likely than men to take on family responsibilities during work hours. Today women make up almost half of the global workforce, holding 29 percent of senior leadership roles – a testament to their resilience and the growing demand for spaces that help them grow in faith, leadership, and wellbeing. Against this backdrop, God’s Model Women 2025 arrives as both a spiritual and practical response: a reminder that the many facets of a woman’s life are not opposing forces but can coexist in harmony.

The conference emphasizes connection as much as content. With tickets priced at just $97 for general access and $197 for VIP admission, which includes lunch and preferred seating, women will have opportunities to meet others who share their faith and season of life, forming genuine sisterhoods through collaboration, worship, and shared experience. A panel discussion featuring Keshelle Davis, Elle Sapphire, Patrice Taylor, Danette Wilson, Dorothy McPhee, and Kenva Strachan along with networking sessions will offer fertile ground for direct conversations, mentorship, and business growth – while maintaining an atmosphere of prayer, worship, and reflection that sets the event apart.