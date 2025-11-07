Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Faith and leadership take center stage at God’s Model Women conference 2025

0
SHARES
34
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A celebration of faith, femininity, and purpose will unfold at the God’s Model Women 2025 Conference, slated for Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Baha Mar Convention Center. Hosted by Sherika Brown and The Leading in Stilettos Dynasty, the women’s empowerment event promises a day of spiritual renewal, professional insight, and sisterhood designed to equip women to thrive in every sphere of life.
With Dr Faith Wokoma presenting the keynote and a dynamic lineup including speakers Dr Gail McKinney, Harrison Thompson, and Kay Strachan as well as Sherika Brown, the conference will bring together women of faith, business, and purpose to explore topics ranging from marriage and leadership to wealth and entrepreneurship, faith, and personal transformation. Each session is designed to provide practical tools that women can apply to their families, workplaces, ministries, and personal lives.
On a global scale, women continue to take the helm when it comes to navigating the delicate balance between home and career. A 2024 Lean In and McKinsey study found that nearly 60 percent of working women are also managing household or caregiving duties daily, while Gallup research shows women remain more likely than men to take on family responsibilities during work hours. Today women make up almost half of the global workforce, holding 29 percent of senior leadership roles – a testament to their resilience and the growing demand for spaces that help them grow in faith, leadership, and wellbeing. Against this backdrop, God’s Model Women 2025 arrives as both a spiritual and practical response: a reminder that the many facets of a woman’s life are not opposing forces but can coexist in harmony.
The conference emphasizes connection as much as content. With tickets priced at just $97 for general access and $197 for VIP admission, which includes lunch and preferred seating, women will have opportunities to meet others who share their faith and season of life, forming genuine sisterhoods through collaboration, worship, and shared experience. A panel discussion featuring Keshelle Davis, Elle Sapphire, Patrice Taylor, Danette Wilson, Dorothy McPhee, and Kenva Strachan along with networking sessions will offer fertile ground for direct conversations, mentorship, and business growth – while maintaining an atmosphere of prayer, worship, and reflection that sets the event apart.
In true Leading in Stilettos fashion, the day will blend empowerment with entertainment and elegance, featuring guest artists Joinae Gibson and Devita Bethel as well as exciting giveaways, feminine flair, and uplifting surprises woven throughout the sessions. Promising an inspiring event that caters to the holistic woman, Brown is encouraging women to secure their tickets early by calling 242-828-7907 or emailing sherika@sherikabrown.com. Whether through shared laughter, testimony, or a well-timed gift that makes someone’s day, the event aims to leave every woman inspired to walk boldly and embrace her divine design.
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture