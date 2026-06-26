Eyewitness News Director Selected For China Media Exchange Programme

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Eyewitness News Director Genea Noel has been selected to participate in a three-week media exchange programme in the People’s Republic of China, an initiative sponsored by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in The Bahamas.

The programme, which begins next week, will bring together media professionals from across the Caribbean for discussions on journalism, media development and cultural exchange. Participants will visit Chinese media organizations, universities and other institutions to gain a broader understanding of the country’s media landscape, technological innovation and communications sector.

The exchange is designed to strengthen professional ties between journalists from China and the Caribbean while providing opportunities to share ideas, examine global trends in journalism and gain insight into different approaches to news gathering and storytelling.

“I look forward to learning from media professionals with different experiences and perspectives while representing Eyewitness News and The Bahamas,” Noel said. “Journalism is strengthened when we remain open to new ideas, different viewpoints and opportunities to better understand the world around us.”

Also participating in the programme is Bahamian activist and columnist Alicia Wallace, who was selected as part of the Caribbean delegation for the media exchange.

Noel has served as News Director at Eyewitness News since 2021, where she leads the organization’s editorial operations and oversees coverage of many of the country’s most significant national stories. She also anchors the station’s flagship 7 p.m. newscast.

The three-week programme will include visits to Beijing and Jiangxi Province before concluding later in July .