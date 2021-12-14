EYE ON IMPORTED CASES: More than half of new COVID infections had history of travel

Omicron variant found to be three times more transmissible than delta, but milder symptoms

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Just over half of the newly confirmed coronavirus infections yesterday had a history of travel.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 19 new cases, 15 of which were on New Providence, three on Grand Bahama and one on Long Island.

Of these, 10 cases had a history of travel in the last two weeks.

All of these cases were on New Providence.

Health experts have expressed concern about a fourth wave of COVID in The Bahamas, though cases have held in the low to medium double-digit figures.

The concern has been driven by surges in other countries battling omicron, a new COVID variant that early research has shown is more contagious but not more deadly than the delta strain.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Director of the HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme Dr Nikkiah Forbes said health experts continue to study the virus and found it can be three times more transmissible than the delta strain, but the symptoms have been milder.

“However, we are seeing that it is spreading rapidly in many countries that are reporting it now and some of those countries’ hospitalizations are going up, so we still have to watch it carefully,” she said.

The United Kingdom registered its first death of a patient with the omicron variant yesterday afternoon.

Forbes also said it appears a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can help protect against omicron.

The variant has been found in at least a dozen countries, with rising cases in the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany, among others.

Amidst concern about the new strain, increased activities and travel during the holidays, health officials have cautioned Bahamians and residents to adhere to health protocols, continue to get vaccinated and get booster doses for increased protection.

Beginning yesterday, Bahamians and residents no longer require a health visa to return home, though the visa will remain in place for visitors.

In a recent address, Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis acknowledged that social gatherings will increase during the Yuletide season, however, he encouraged families to hold functions outdoors where possible and when indoors, to keep up health protocols.

The omicron strain was first reported on in southern Africa.

Last month, the Ministry of Health implemented new travel restrictions on eight southern African countries amid concerns about omicron.

Non-Bahamian citizens, residents and individuals with work permits returning from those countries were required to quarantine for 14 days at their own expense and undergo screening.

The policy applied to both unvaccinated and vaccinated travelers.

Last week, the government announced it will remove the restrictions placed on the eight southern African countries, though the minister said discussions were ongoing to strengthen travel requirements.

In The Bahamas, there have been 22,926 coronavirus cases since the onset of the pandemic.

Of these, 375 remained active and 14 remained hospitalized up to yesterday.

There have been a total of 708 COVID-related deaths.