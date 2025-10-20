Exuma sees major water infrastructure upgrades as WSC pushes modernization

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) is accelerating efforts to deliver cleaner, more reliable, and climate-resilient water systems across Exuma, with major infrastructure upgrades now underway from George Town to the Cays.

Speaking at the 2025 Exuma Business Outlook, Assistant General Manager for the family islands Ayla Isaacs said the corporation is transitioning “from maintenance to modernization,” building systems that can withstand climate pressures while supporting future population and tourism growth.

“Our mission is to deliver high-quality, sustainable infrastructure to every island community we serve,” Isaacs told the conference. “We’ve come a long way from our early reliance on groundwater wells to now operating modern reverse osmosis systems capable of meeting the demands of a growing population and expanding tourism economy.”

Isaacs, who oversees WSC’s Family Island Division, outlined the corporation’s long-term strategy for Exuma: expanding production capacity, integrating renewable energy, and upgrading distribution systems to improve both service reliability and water quality.

Tracing the evolution of Exuma’s water supply, Isaacs explained that the island has moved from natural groundwater wells used since the 1970s to a network of six reverse osmosis (RO) plants located in Emerald Bay, George Town, Farmer’s Cay, Black Point, Williams Town, and Staniel Cay. These facilities now form the backbone of the island’s water network.

While the shift to RO technology guarantees consistent, purified water production, Isaacs acknowledged its challenges, particularly energy consumption and cost. “Reverse osmosis gives us the purest water possible, but it’s also highly energy-intensive and expensive to operate,” she said. “That’s why we’re focusing on renewable energy solutions and smarter systems to reduce our carbon footprint and operational costs.”

Significant upgrades are being rolled out across the island, including modernization works at the Georgetown RO plant, construction of a new storage tank at Steventon to replace one lost in a past storm, expansion of water mains in Black Point and Farmer’s Cay, installation of a booster station in Rolle Town to improve pressure and distribution, and backup generators in key settlements to ensure continuity during power outages.

“These upgrades are critical for resilience,” Isaacs said. “As Exuma grows, so must the infrastructure that supports its people, its businesses, and its future.”

She noted that lessons from past hurricanes and flooding events have driven design improvements in the corporation’s infrastructure. “Where we know we experience flooding, we’re going deeper with our installations,” Isaacs explained. “And for above-ground infrastructure, we’re ensuring it sits at least 30 feet above mean sea level to protect against storm surge.” New storage tanks, she added, are also being equipped with hurricane straps to prevent them from becoming airborne during high winds.

The corporation is also expanding the use of solar power to reduce dependence on the national grid. A successful pilot project in Abaco is now being replicated in other Family Islands, including Exuma. “We’re exploring every avenue of sustainability—from solar integration to future technologies like ocean thermal energy conversion, which could one day produce both water and electricity in a closed-loop system,” Isaacs said.

In addition to these physical upgrades, WSC has begun rolling out digital water meters across Exuma, replacing older analog units with smart meters that record consumption more accurately and detect leaks in real time. “Digital meters are a win-win,” Isaacs said. “They improve efficiency, help customers manage their bills, and allow us to identify system losses faster. We’ve already installed over 10,000 across the country and more than 400 right here in Exuma.”