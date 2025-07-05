Exuma police question two men over boating incident that left U.S. tourist seriously injured

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Exuma police are currently questioning two local men in connection with a boating incident that left a 42-year-old US national seriously injured.

On Friday, July 4, 2025, officers arrested two Exuma residents, aged 55 and 21, on charges of Grievous Harm by Negligence.

The investigation stems from an incident first reported on Tuesday, June 30, 2025, when the victim was struck by a boat while snorkeling in waters off Tar Bay, Exuma. Due to the severity of his injuries, the man was airlifted to the United States for further medical treatment.

Authorities are actively pursuing significant leads as the inquiry continues.