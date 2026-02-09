Exuma community engages in Town Planning hearing on Rosewood Resort proposal

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A recent Town Planning Committee hearing on Yntegra Group’s proposed Rosewood Exuma resort became a forum for pointed exchanges, as residents, neighbouring business owners and developers raised concerns over key elements of the plan, including dredging, marine access and overall project scale.

Yntegra says the project is intended to deliver long-term employment and economic growth for Exuma, while critics argue it threatens sensitive marine ecosystems and the low-density tourism model that underpins the Central Exuma Cays. Residents from across the Exumas attended the February 5 hearing in Black Point, which reviewed updated site plans for the project.

“The turnout was nothing short of stunning considering the conditions—winds exceeding 30 miles an hour and heavy seas that made the crossing risky, even for those of us accustomed to traveling these waters at night,” said Black Point resident Kearje Smith.

Opposition to the project has coalesced under the Save Exuma Alliance, formed in 2025 by residents, tour operators and community leaders. A petition calling for a halt to environmental approvals and a broader review of the development has attracted more than 7,100 signatures.

“All of these people braved these difficult conditions because we all care deeply about what makes the Exuma Cays so unique and special,” said Black Point resident Frederick “Smiley” Ferguson. “We are here to demonstrate strong support for sustainable, low-impact development. Our message tonight was clear: the proposed Rosewood hotel project, as presented by the Miami-based investment group Yntegra, is too large, too risky, and wrong for this place. It might be a strong concept somewhere else, but those of us who live in the Central Exumas—and whose livelihoods and way of life depend on a certain kind of tourism—are calling for the project to be scaled down.”

Businessman Bob Coughlin, owner of the nearby Turtlegrass Resort, questioned whether the revised plans meaningfully differed from earlier submissions.

“This is almost the same plan they presented last year,” Coughlin said. “It’s the same buildings and it’s the same supply dock in the North Bay… It’s the same dock in the same place.”

Coughlin also argued that the public consultation process limited meaningful participation.

“It is extremely difficult, if not completely impractical, for residents to travel to Nassau to review mountains of paper submitted for this application,” he said. “Without adequate time or access to independent technical review, meaningful participation in this consultation process is materially limited.”

He warned that dredging and barge traffic in North Bay could permanently damage one of the Exumas’ most pristine marine and beach environments.

“You’re talking about bringing large supply and fuel barges within 150 feet of our main beach,” Coughlin said. “From an environmental and navigational standpoint, this destroys the ethos of the bay.”

Several residents echoed concerns about scale rather than opposing development outright. Cecil Smith, a lifelong Exuma resident, said the proposal had divided the community.

“This is tearing our community apart. It’s tearing Black Point apart,” Smith said. “We want development, but people believe it’s too big, and it’s going to leave too big a scar on the environment, and it’s going to change the culture and ethos of the Exuma cays.”

Resident Anishka Johnson Rolle also questioned the impact on small businesses.

“This scale is too big. It is too big for the community,” she said. “It will impact the entrepreneurs. It will impact the small businesses. There will be no need for us if you have this big-scale business.”

Marine safety and environmental risks were raised repeatedly. Tito Baldwin, an experienced boat captain and Exuma resident, said the proposed dock and dredging posed navigational dangers.

“This proposed plan would irreversibly damage North Bay’s sensitive marine habitat and the pristine beach setting that draws visitors to the Exumas,” Baldwin said. “We believe it is unsafe—and environmentally unjustifiable—to dredge and build a dock and industrial facility in the middle of one of the Exumas’ most unspoiled bays.”

“Local conditions make access to North Bay highly dangerous for both supply ships and visitors enjoying the area,” he added. “It makes no navigational sense why they think this is a good idea.”

Environmental consultant Eric Carey, former executive director of the Bahamas National Trust, cautioned against using Sampson Cay as a precedent for density.

“Small, fragile cays like Sampson Cay should not be used to set density benchmarks by default,” Carey said. “The Town Planning Committee should be guided by the precautionary principle – not normalize extreme density through a single project. That risks permanently changing the character of these islands.”

Ferguson suggested relocating utilities and the supply dock to the southern end of the project site.

“With the community calling for the size of the project to be scaled down, it would be far more sensible, and reasonable for the TPC to require Yntegra to locate their utilities and supply dock at the south end of their project,” he said. “Everything could be safely conveniently located there.”

Staniel Cay Adventures owner Keiran Miller echoed the call.

“Move the dock and eliminate the invasive, damaging proposed seawall. Simple!” Miller said.

Yntegra, however, rejected claims that the hearing reflected broad-based opposition among Black Point residents. In a statement following the meeting, the company said the session was dominated by individuals connected to Turtlegrass Resort, limiting participation by others.

Yntegra Chief Executive Felipe Maclean said the company has long-standing ties to the area.

“We’ve built a lot of trust in Black Point and the surrounding Cays over the years and the community has always been welcoming and supportive of this world-class development and the opportunities it will bring to the region,” Maclean said.

“This community knows us, and they know that we will deliver on our promise to create equal access to opportunities for them and their families while protecting the environment,” he added.

Maclean said Yntegra is operating within the legally required planning process.

“We are going above and beyond to co-create our scheme with the local community and move through the legally-required planning process,” he said.

He also criticised what he described as attempts to disrupt the hearing.

“Instead of spending their time and resources on getting a crowd to disrupt the democratic process, the Turtlegrass crew should put forward some proposals of their own,” Maclean said. “They are just making noise.”

Some residents supportive of the project said the atmosphere prevented open discussion. Lauri Rolle, a Black Point resident and entrepreneur, said:

“We were looking forward to hearing what Yntegra had to say about the plan and asking questions. Because of the circus created by the disruptors, we didn’t get the chance to do that. We can’t let them stop jobs and development for us because they scream the loudest.”

Town Planning Committee chair Keenan Johnson issued multiple warnings during the hearing for attendees to remain respectful and on topic. A further hearing on the Rosewood Exuma proposal is scheduled for February 20.