Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Exuma Chamber President clarifies comments on Sampson Cay development

0
SHARES
240
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-  President of the Exuma Chamber of Commerce Ehren Hanna is seeking to clarify recent remarks he made about the proposed Rosewood development on Sampson Cay, stressing that the comments reflected his personal views and not those of the Chamber.

“I wish to clarify recent comments I made regarding the potential Rosewood development on Sampson Cay,” Hanna said in a statement, adding that “the thoughts and views expressed were solely my own and were not made on behalf of The Exuma Chamber of Commerce, its Board of Directors, or its general membership.”

Hanna acknowledged that the disclaimer should have been made clear at the time. “That disclaimer should have been clearly provided at the time, and I regret that it was not,” he said.

He explained that his earlier remarks were based on an understanding that local businesses could benefit from the project through a partnership framework. “My statement was grounded in the understanding of an intended partnership framework in which Chamber members and Exuma-based businesses would be given first priority in responding to Requests for Proposals (RFPs) associated with the development,” Hanna said.

However, he emphasized that his comments were not meant to signal support for the project itself. “My remarks were not intended to portray or advocate for any preferential treatment for the development itself, nor to suggest endorsement outside of the Chamber’s guiding principles.”

Hanna also acknowledged concerns within the community over the proposed development. “I continue to acknowledge the opposition to this project and the ongoing dialogue taking place within our community,” he said.

While expressing hope about the potential economic benefits for Exuma, he also stressed the importance of continued discussion. “While I remain hopeful that the project may ultimately come to fruition given its potential economic impact for Exuma, I equally respect the need for thorough discussion and careful consideration.”

He added that responsibility for the remarks rests with him alone. “It has come to my attention that my comments have unfortunately had a negative impact on some members of my team. It is my sincere hope that they are not further chastised as a result of statements that were mine alone. Responsibility for those remarks’ rests solely with me.”

Hanna also reiterated that the Chamber is not involved in the approval process for the project. “The Exuma Chamber of Commerce is not part of the approval or regulatory process. We rely on the relevant authorities… to evaluate and make determinations on such matters,” he said.

He added that the Chamber remains committed to engaging with stakeholders across differing viewpoints in the interest of the broader Exuma business community.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture