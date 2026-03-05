Exuma Chamber President clarifies comments on Sampson Cay development

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- President of the Exuma Chamber of Commerce Ehren Hanna is seeking to clarify recent remarks he made about the proposed Rosewood development on Sampson Cay, stressing that the comments reflected his personal views and not those of the Chamber.

“I wish to clarify recent comments I made regarding the potential Rosewood development on Sampson Cay,” Hanna said in a statement, adding that “the thoughts and views expressed were solely my own and were not made on behalf of The Exuma Chamber of Commerce, its Board of Directors, or its general membership.”

Hanna acknowledged that the disclaimer should have been made clear at the time. “That disclaimer should have been clearly provided at the time, and I regret that it was not,” he said.

He explained that his earlier remarks were based on an understanding that local businesses could benefit from the project through a partnership framework. “My statement was grounded in the understanding of an intended partnership framework in which Chamber members and Exuma-based businesses would be given first priority in responding to Requests for Proposals (RFPs) associated with the development,” Hanna said.

However, he emphasized that his comments were not meant to signal support for the project itself. “My remarks were not intended to portray or advocate for any preferential treatment for the development itself, nor to suggest endorsement outside of the Chamber’s guiding principles.”

Hanna also acknowledged concerns within the community over the proposed development. “I continue to acknowledge the opposition to this project and the ongoing dialogue taking place within our community,” he said.

While expressing hope about the potential economic benefits for Exuma, he also stressed the importance of continued discussion. “While I remain hopeful that the project may ultimately come to fruition given its potential economic impact for Exuma, I equally respect the need for thorough discussion and careful consideration.”

He added that responsibility for the remarks rests with him alone. “It has come to my attention that my comments have unfortunately had a negative impact on some members of my team. It is my sincere hope that they are not further chastised as a result of statements that were mine alone. Responsibility for those remarks’ rests solely with me.”

Hanna also reiterated that the Chamber is not involved in the approval process for the project. “The Exuma Chamber of Commerce is not part of the approval or regulatory process. We rely on the relevant authorities… to evaluate and make determinations on such matters,” he said.

He added that the Chamber remains committed to engaging with stakeholders across differing viewpoints in the interest of the broader Exuma business community.