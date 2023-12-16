Extreme gusty winds and rain persist

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A gale warning remains in effect for the Northwest Bahamas (New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Bimini, Andros, Eleuthera, and the Berry Islands), while a gale watch remains in effect for the remainder of the islands. Small craft operators and beachgoers should remain in port and abstain from entering the water due to extremely high seas, dangerous surf, and life-threatening rip currents.

Boaters and residents in the Northwest Bahamas should also remain vigilant due to the threat of possible waterspout and tornadic activity during the overnight hours into Sunday morning.

Residents should continue to safeguard and secure property that may become airborne due to the severity of the winds.

Motorists and pedestrians should take special precautions while traversing coastal roadways due to reduced visibility and the presence of overtopping waves, and should avoid the Glass Window Bridge in North Eleuthera during its closure.

Finally, residents living in low-lying and flood-prone areas in the Northwest Bahamas should be aware of the risk of possible flash flooding tonight through Sunday during heavy and prolonged rainfall events.