NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings briefed reporters today on ongoing efforts to locate 41-year-old Taylor Casey, an American woman who is missing.

She confirmed that the Royal Bahamas Police Force is questioning employees of the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat as part of its investigation and is broadening its search beyond Paradise Island.

Casey’s disappearance has sparked a wave of concern and international press over the last several days.