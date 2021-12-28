EXPOSED TO COVID? SHORTER ISOLATION ADVISED: CDC updates recommendations for quarantine

Individuals with booster shots do not need to quarantine following an exposure but wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shortened its recommended isolation and quarantine period for the general population.

In a statement released yesterday, the CDC advised that given the present information about COVID-19 and the omicron variant, its recommended time for isolation will shorten from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others.

CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky explained: “The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the one to two days prior to onset of symptoms and the two to three days after.

“Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for five days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for five days to minimize the risk of infecting others.”

The organization also updated its recommended quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19.

For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second dose and not yet boosted, the CDC now recommends quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days.

However, if a five-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure, the CDC advised.

As for vaccinated Individuals who have received their booster shot, they do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure, according to the updated protocols.

The CDC insisted that for all those exposed, the best practice would also include a COVID-19 test on the fifth day after exposure.

If symptoms occur, individuals should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19.

“Both updates come as the omicron variant continues to spread throughout the US and reflects the current science on when and for how long a person is maximally infectious,” Walensky added.

As of December 23, there were 154,157 fully vaccinated people in the country, including Bahamians and residents who were fully vaccinated abroad and registered their jabs with the ministry.

The Bahamas recorded a record number of COVID-19 cases in a single day over the weekend, with 330 cases confirmed on Christmas Day, taking the number of cases in the country to 23,960.

The number of active cases up to Saturday stood at 1,294, though hospitalizations were relatively low with just 19 cases.

Health officials have said they believe the variant is present in the country, though samples sent abroad have not confirmed it yet.