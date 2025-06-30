Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Export-Import Bank of the United States approves nearly $100M deal for FOCOL to boost Bahamas energy supply

0
SHARES
184
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Export-Import Bank of the United States’ (EXIM) Board of Directors has approved a nearly $99.6 million financing deal for FOCOL Holdings Limited, aimed at strengthening energy production in The Bahamas.

“This transaction meets two key priorities for EXIM—strengthening the energy supply chain and supporting good-paying American jobs,” said Acting President and Chairman James Cruse. “Combined, the financing of the pipelines and generators ensures reliable energy production and access, while also shifting the energy supply chain away from the People’s Republic of China.”

Chargé d’Affaires to The Bahamas Kimberly Furnish added: “This is another example of the strong partnership between the United States and The Bahamas. We are thrilled that with EXIM support, The Bahamas will be receiving state-of-the-art U.S.-made turbines to bring fast and reliable power to New Providence.”

The financing will enable The Bahamas to procure two pipelines—one for diesel and one for natural gas—as well as two TM 2500 Gen 8 aeroderivative gas turbines. The pipelines will be supplied by North Carolina-based Pike Electric LLC, while the turbines will be supplied by General Electric (GEV) Vernova, based in Massachusetts.

The transaction is expected to support approximately 400 American jobs in North Carolina and Ohio.

This development comes after FOCOL Chairman Sir Franklyn Wilson signaled last November that the company was pursuing major international partnerships due to the limitations of local bank lending capacity. Speaking at the Invest Fest forum, Sir Franklyn noted, “There are limits to what any bank in The Bahamas can do… This has forced FOCOL to broaden its international relationships in terms of where it borrows money.”

He added, “FOCOL is currently in serious discussions with some of the largest banks in the world, and we expect soon to make an announcement involving a major U.S. government-related bank”—a prediction that has now materialized with this latest EXIM transaction.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture