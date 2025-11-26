Expert in Nothing, Loud on Everything: Mistaking Volume for Vision

Dear Editor,

In recent years, a troubling trend has emerged in The Bahamas: we are increasingly confusing loudness with leadership.

If you pay attention to talk and opinion shows, browse through social media, or listen to political debates, you might notice a common pattern. The individuals who dominate conversations often shout louder than others and make broad claims about various topics. Unfortunately, these loudspeakers are frequently perceived as the most knowledgeable, even when that is not the case.

There’s a term for this behavior: “ultracrepidarian”—someone who speaks confidently about subjects they don’t truly understand. While this may be annoying in private discussions, it becomes dangerous when it affects national decision-making.

For approximately 25 years, we have been dealing with the consequences of systemic deficiencies in governance, planning, and execution. In that same time frame, the world has transitioned into a fast-paced, data-driven, knowledge-based economy. Energy, healthcare, education, crime, immigration, housing, and the cost of living are now influenced by complex global forces and technological advancements. Yet, we continue to evaluate “leadership” based on who can deliver the sharpest one-liner or provoke the most outrage, rather than on who can present a credible, data-driven plan.

For The Bahamas to thrive, we need to raise our standards. At a minimum, our leaders should adhere to the DIKW model: Data, Information, Knowledge, Wisdom (DIKW).

Data: Leaders must prioritize factual information over intuition. We need to examine the actual numbers related to poverty, energy arrears, literacy rates, unemployment, housing demand, and health outcomes.

Information: They must be able to interpret these numbers within their context. Raw data without proper understanding is simply background noise.

Knowledge: Leaders should have a clear understanding of how systems operate—such as finance, regulation, social services, and technology—to ensure that policies are effective and withstand real-world challenges.

Wisdom: Ultimately, they must make decisions that balance short-term pressures with the long-term interests of the nation, even when those decisions might be politically unpopular.

Everything we need to improve life in this country dramatically already exists. Proven models for reducing poverty, restructuring energy, improving healthcare and education, addressing immigration more intelligently, and expanding access to housing and decent work are all available. Remarkably, even countries with fewer resources than The Bahamas have successfully implemented these models. Our challenge is not a lack of tools; it is a lack of standards for who we allow to speak and act as leaders.

This issue extends beyond politicians. It includes party executives, union leaders, business figures, pastors, media hosts, and social media influencers who shape public opinion. If you seek the authority to influence the nation, you should be prepared to meet a higher standard than just having volume and charisma.

As citizens, we also have a role to play. We must stop rewarding theatrics and start demanding substance. When someone proposes a solution, we should ask: What data supports this? Where has it worked before? How will we measure progress? What are the trade-offs? If they cannot answer these basic questions, we should not give them our trust—or control over our future.

An individual who is uninformed yet vocal on everything is no longer a harmless personality type. In a small, vulnerable nation facing 21st-century challenges, this has become a liability we can no longer afford.

It is time to move beyond the noise and insist on leaders who can think, learn, and act at the level required for this moment.

Sincerely,

Noēsis — Critical Thinker