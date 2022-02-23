Experienced young lawyer to lead prestigious firm in Nassau

Callenders continues its long tradition of fostering emerging talent, appointing Dawson Malone as managing partner for the capital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — At just 35 years old, attorney R Dawson Malone has been chosen to head the Nassau office of the oldest and one of the most prestigious law firms in The Bahamas.

Callenders & Co has thrived for nearly 120 years through a commitment to remaining on the cutting edge of the legal profession both locally and internationally and supporting and advancing young, emerging talent wherever possible.

“Success in the legal profession means being able to give your clients the best possible representation in a rapidly changing world,” Malone said.

“This means staying ahead of the curve when it comes to the ever-increasing speed of technological advancement as well as the constantly evolving legislative landscape, both at home and abroad.

“Callenders’ commitment to constantly renewing itself and enthusiasm for equipping talented young professionals with the tools to shine has sustained the firm for more than a century. Today, this commitment is more valuable than ever.”

Despite his youth, Malone is already a commanding presence in the profession, having appeared in both civil and criminal courts, and enjoying great success in complex commercial, estate, public law, environmental and employment matters.

He has also appeared at the Privy Council in London as both junior and lead counsel and completed five judicial stints on the bench in The Bahamas.

In addition, he has organized continuing education seminars for the Junior Bar on topical issues, guest lecturing at the university and Bar school levels.

He has also served on the Ethics Committee of the Bahamas Bar Association.

Frederick Smith, QC, the firm’s senior partner, said: “Over the years, Callenders has succeeded by combining a wealth of experience as a prestigious commercial law firm with a progressive focus on public interest law, including constitutional law, human rights and environmental protection.

“Dawson embodies and excels across this range of expertise. He is a consummate professional who believes in people and has a brilliant legal mind.

“I could not imagine anyone more qualified to head our Nassau office.”

Malone’s appointment coincides with the latest injection of new talent into the firm.

According to longtime Senior Partner Lester J Turnquest, QC, the new team leader is the perfect choice to guide these intrepid and eager young associates as they hone their skills and gain crucial experience.

“Since 1903, Callenders has stood at the forefront of major commercial and constitutional matters, and its reputation in civil litigation and human rights cases is international,” he said.

“We have maintained this elite position by attracting, fostering and rewarding excellence and forward thinking in each new generation of attorneys in The Bahamas.

“Dawson and the young associates who will work and learn under him are the future of the firm, the next bright phase of that tradition.

“With his appointment, we know that the future of Callenders is secure.”

Turnquest also thanked former Nassau Managing Partner Chad Roberts for doing an excellent job, taking up the position after Colin Callender passed away in 2015.

He said Roberts remains a valued team member and will continue to work in the firm, focusing on corporate and commercial law.