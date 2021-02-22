Expect more digital ads, says PLP

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) will utilize significant resources to campaign digitally for the upcoming General Election, said PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell yesterday.

Mitchell’s comments come as the party’s digital ads become more visible across multiple social media platforms.

One such ad, a video of PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis talking about his life and his political platform, has been widely seen on Youtube.

Mitchell insisted that the ads are to combat what he described as “the nastiest, most degrading campaign” in Bahamian history.

“In this situation, it seems to be fire must be fought with fire and that is optimality to use. The nastiness which has come from the Free National Movement (FNM) needs to be counteracted,” he said.

“Particularly in the age of COVID, people are relying more and more on that digital media for their information. So, I think the party has decided…to match the resources put into that area.”

While he would not give the party’s price tag for its digital campaign, Mitchell said: “I think that you can look at what the other folks are doing and just say that the Progressive Liberal Party is going to match resources because this upcoming election promises to be, from what we see coming from the other side, the nastiest, most degrading campaign.

“And this has to be matched because [if] left unchecked, you know nature, of course.

“And without efficient answers in the particular forum, people just believe what is pushed on them. We saw ourselves buffer during the campaign 2017 over this, and we don’t attempt to allow it to happen again.”

The FNM also ran a heavy digital campaign in the lead-up to its win in the 2017 General Election.

Last week, Davis accused the FNM of funding political ads he described as “dirty tricks”.

“People are complaining to me every day now about the toxic, deceptive ads that seem to be unavoidable,” he said.

“Someone described it to me this way: ‘Mr Davis, the FNM is running a garbage juice campaign’.

“…I am not talking about ordinary politics. I can handle rough and tough politics. I have no problem with that. I am talking about how this FNM’s dirty political tactics are more deceitful and more dangerous than anything we’ve seen in our country’s modern history.”