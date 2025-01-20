EXPANSION: Ground breaks on The Ocean Club, Four Seasons Residences Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Construction on a $300 million luxury residential development on Paradise Island, dubbed The Ocean Club, Four Seasons Residences Bahamas, has begun.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, who is responsible for Tourism and Aviation, highlighted the longstanding relationship between The Ocean Club and The Bahamas and their great economic impact on the country. Cooper emphasized that the new development will introduce hundreds of jobs to the hospitality market.

The new beachfront development is set to feature 67 residences ranging from one to five-bedroom homes and is expected to rack up some $700 million dollars in revenue over the next 20 years.