EXPANSION: E-commerce marketplace Aeropost launches in Freeport

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Aeropost Bahamas is expanding its breadth of operations in the country, recently announcing that it has opened its doors in the nation’s second city: Freeport, Grand Bahama.

As a customer-centric company with a mission to make shopping simple, Aeropost Bahamas offers customers millions of products at one fully landed price. All prices listed in the online catalog are inclusive of customs duty, VAT, shipping, and delivery costs.

While the official launch is slated for Thursday, July 7th, 2022, the e-commerce marketplace has already unveiled its main hub located at the Regent Centre on West Explorer’s Way, and two ClickBox smart parcel locker pickup locations, located at the Island Luck on East Sunrise Highway and at the Stop n’ Shop in the Britannia Town Plaza on Polaris Drive.

In addition to brick-and-mortar locations for convenient oversized package pickup, Aeropost Bahamas is set to roll out a sleek, cutting-edge, and secure online shopping interface.

The new shopping interface will feature a robust catalog of hot-ticket products, such as big-screen smart TVs, Apple computers and smartphones, kitchen appliances, audio gadgets, cosmetics, home decor, apparel, children’s toys, electronics and so much more for Grand Bahamians to browse and purchase.

Aeropost’s website, recently modernized and revamped, will have a host of new features including advanced order tracking, a more extensive catalog of items, the ability to create and share a wishlist, product searching by brands, and Amazon link shopping and so much more. The new website is expected to go live in both Grand Bahama and New Providence in July 2022.

Though setting up shop on the island of Grand Bahama for the first time, the online shopping regional giant, which boasts a well-established presence in over 38 countries and territories in Central America, Latin America, and The Caribbean, made its debut in the Bahamian marketplace for the first time in November 2021, with its initial launch on the island of New Providence.

Leading up to the inaugural launch in New Providence, Aeropost was acquired in a transformative deal by Click Partners, LP, a group of e-commerce and operations experts co-founded by Bahamian tech mogul, H.E. Sebastian Bastian.

Click Partners also owns ClickBox and these smart parcel lockers support the group’s mission to

provide agnostic last-mile e-commerce solutions and more cutting-edge technology to online consumers in the country and the region at large. ClickBox is a smart parcel locker technology network currently rolling out in other Aeropost regional markets in order to optimize last-mile delivery and provide more convenient pickup locations for both Aeropost and other online merchant’s customers.

In November 2021, the Group of Companies’ Chairman, H.E. Sebastian Bastian, spoke of the prevalence of pairing Aeropost and Click Partners together.

“Putting Aeropost’s cross-border logistics and e-commerce capabilities together with Click’s marketplace technology and smart-locker network creates a comprehensive solution that will

transform the market,” said Bastian.

The Bahamas Aeropost operations and ClickBox Ltd. In-Country General Manager and CEO, Mr. Gershan Major, noted that “we are excited to extend the joy of our seamless shopping made simple on Aeropost, combined with the convenience of our ClickBox smart locker pickup locations, to Freeport, Grand Bahama, fully staffed by Grand Bahamians.”

Aeropost Bahamas has over 20+ Aeropost hub store and ClickBox smart parcel locker pick up locations in Grand Bahama and New Providence, conveniently including Esso locations for 24-hour, round-the-clock package pickup.