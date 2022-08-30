EXPANSION AHEAD: Tropical Gyros moves on with expansion after successful capital raise

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Carib-Greek fusion take-out restaurant Tropical Gyros is moving forward with several strategic plans as a result of its crowdfunding raise with ArawakX.

“It is with great pleasure and humility that I can announce we have signed the lease for our second location for Tropical Gyros in the JFK RND Plaza where the old Negril Café used to be,” said Chef Kevin Culmer, founder.

“In addition to that, we have also signed a lease for the production, distribution, and corporate office to be located in the same plaza. Which now allows us the opportunity to provide full support, logistical support, production support for all of our locations as we move forward.”

Twenty new jobs will be created as a result of the expansion, Culmer said.

“We will also have the executive management team situated there to provide proper direction for the company. I am humbled that we have reached this point with the assistance of the crowdfunding platform ArawakX.”

Culmer said: “One of the things we are doing immediately is engaging a business consultant to put in place and sure up our internal controls including Standard Operating Procedures, Operations manual, and Human Resources to give us a truly competent and effective internal management systems. We are also sourcing inventory control systems software which this consultant will help guide us on in this process.”

“I want to ensure our investors and those who are intending to invest in Tropical Gyros that we are bringing effective and efficient talent to ensure Tropical Gyros has the right procedures moving forward. Now as we embark on this new journey, I see great potential returns for our investors, and I want to say thank you for those that have pledged and paid for their pledges giving us the ability to take this brand throughout the Bahamas and our ultimate goal into the international market,” Culmer added.