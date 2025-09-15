Exclusive Aviation rides wave of growth as Rosewood Exuma breaks ground

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Exclusive Aviation, a Bahamian-owned private charter operator, is reporting steady business growth on the back of its year-long partnership with Yntegra Group, developer of the Rosewood Exuma resort now under construction on Sampson Cay.

The company said flight volumes to Exuma have climbed 20 percent since Yntegra began booking charters last year, providing a stable stream of business that has boosted operations and set the stage for expansion.

“When Yntegra started booking with us, we felt the difference almost immediately,” said Captain Aaron Hinsey, President of Exclusive Aviation. “Those trips to Exuma are steady, and in aviation, steady means we can keep our people working and our planes flying. That’s the kind of business that helps us plan for the future instead of just getting by.”

The resort’s recent groundbreaking marked a milestone for Exclusive Aviation, which has positioned itself as a trusted partner in the project. Hinsey said internationally recognized safety standards have been key to building confidence with Yntegra and other corporate clients.

“Breaking ground is the moment you know the project is real,” he said. “For us, it means more traffic in and out of Black Point. We’re looking forward to being the ones to carry their executives, their workers, and one day their guests back and forth.”

Exclusive Aviation currently employs 24 full-time staff and expects to add at least three new hires as part of a long-term “Preferred Operator” agreement with the resort. The company also plans to expand its fleet with a new turboprop aircraft to meet anticipated demand once the resort enters its hiring and operational phases.

“We’re getting ready now so that when the resort is hiring and operating, we can handle that traffic smoothly,” Hinsey said. “That growth means more jobs for Bahamians and more opportunities for our own staff to advance.”

With the resort expected to bring in 150 employees and increased traffic from both Nassau and U.S. markets, Exclusive Aviation sees its role expanding significantly in the years ahead.

“Aviation and tourism go hand in hand here, and when more people travel to the Family Islands, operators like us feel it right away,” Hinsey added. “Working with Yntegra has given us the consistency we need to plan ahead, and it’s encouraging to see that impact even before the resort doors open.”