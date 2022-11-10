Ex-marine shot to death outside home

Police have not released an official identification; however, Eyewitness News understands the victim is ex-marine Nathan Stubbs.

The incident reportedly occurred outside the victim’s Kool Acres residence shortly before 10pm.

Press liaison Chrislyn Skippings said: “At present the details surrounding the incident are unknown; however, police are actively investigating and appealing to residents who may have information that can assist police in locating the suspect/s to contact police at 911, 919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2 or CRIMESTOPPERS @328-TIPS.”