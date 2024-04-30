Ex-girlfriend takes stand in rape case against North Abaco MP



NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The alleged ex-girlfriend of sitting MP Kirk Cornish testified in the rape case against that he “pried her legs open” for intercourse against her will.

The ex-girlfriend was the first to take the stand in the Supreme Court case that got underway Tuesday.

She testified that Cornish had sex with her without her consent on two separate occasions.

She told the court that on April 4th 2023, while at her residence in Cooper’s Town Abaco, Cornish pushed her into her bedroom where he forcibly removed her pants and underwear.

She alleges that when she resisted, he pried open her legs and said “Release your legs, you want me to break your legs?”.

The trial is set to continue tomorrow at 10 am.