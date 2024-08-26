Ex-Clifton Heritage Managing Director, two others to face murder charges as gruesome videos go viral

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Clifton Heritage Managing Director Mario Bannister is expected to be arraigned today along with two other men in Magistrate’s Court, charged with the murder of 36-year-old Phillip Adderley.

Adderley’s body was found bound at the hands and feet with multiple stab wounds near the old Stuart’s Cove two weeks ago.

Purported images and videos of the gruesome killing were widely circulated on social media Sunday morning, along with WhatsApp messages allegedly detailing how the murder was carried out.

Adderley was discovered off Southwest Road in the Western District of New Providence on Thursday, August 15, 2024. Police said yesterday that they are aware of the graphic video and text messages that provide a detailed account of the events leading up to Adderley’s murder and have launched an investigation to determine their origin.

Last week, police confirmed that a senior official at Clifton Heritage Park was questioned in connection with the murder, but stated the individual was not being regarded as a suspect at the time.

In a brief statement released Sunday evening, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) stated that Prime Minister Davis had directed the immediate termination of Bannister from his position as Managing Director of Clifton Heritage.