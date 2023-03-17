Event inspires young reporters to tell the environment’s story

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Thirty students from senior high schools in New Providence gathered at Delaporte Beach on West Bay Street where they participated in hands-on activities and learned more about marine conservation.

The group was brought together by the Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF), which recently hosted a one-day workshop under the theme, “Exposing Marine Pollution”.

The Young Reporters for the Environment (YRE) event inspired students to gain knowledge through discussions with environmental and media professionals, who gave presentations on how to tell a story using photos, video, and writing.

Environmental Scientist Dr Ancilleno Davis, Photographer Dominic Duncombe, Journalist Crystal Darling, and Videographer Ryan Farquharson fully engaged students throughout the day with presentations to strengthen and develop their marine environmental reporting skills.

CR Walker student Santino Miller shared that he was inspired by the event, explaining that his heart is set on working as a geologist someday.

“We learned that there are many different things that you can do in order to help with marine conservation; simply by not littering you can help a lot and I will explain this to my peers when I go to school,” he said.

“We learned the different ways to properly frame and take a photo,” another student, Iyah-Eden Rolle said. “We also did a beach cleanup which made me realize how much trash in our environment we have to make an effort to properly clean.”

Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources Public Relations official Kandea Smith made a closing presentation outlining the importance of storytelling with students.

“At the ministry, it is my department’s job to tell a story of what the ministry is doing to improve the community,” Smith explained.

“So BREEF was a perfect partner, giving us the opportunity to talk to the kids today about conservation, especially coral conservation; it’s a big part of what we do, we tell stories almost every day.”

Environmental education is essential, according to BREEF Executive Director Casuarina McKinney-Lambert who noted that as an archipelagic nation, The Bahamas is greatly affected by what happens in its waters.

“The Young Reporters for the Environment programme challenges young people to look at the ocean and the land around them, identify challenges and also think about solutions and think about effective ways of communicating about what’s going on in the ocean around us,” she said.

BREEF is the National Operator for the Young Reporters for the Environment (YRE) programme in The Bahamas. The global programme aims to empower students aged 11-25 to take a stand on environmental issues they feel strongly about and give them a platform to call attention to these issues through the media of writing, photography, or video. There are more than 350,000 young reporters in 45 countries across the world.

The YRE workshop was made possible through the support of the Rolex Perpetual Planet initiative, Lombard Odier & Cie (Bahamas) Ltd and the Sean Connery Foundation.

To learn more about BREEF’s Young Reporters for the Environment Programme and its work in promoting the conservation of the Bahamian marine environment, a press release urged the public to visit www.breef.org or email breef@breef.org.