EVEN CRIMINALS HAVE CODES: Rolle blasts killing of child as “egregious” act

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said the recent killing of a 10-year-old boy is an egregious and disrespectful act that breaches the code that even criminals are supposed to be bound to — no children ought to be harmed.

The boy, identified as Kenron Dean, affectionally called “Guppy” was shot on Finlayson Street and Bola Avenue, Bain Town, last Thursday, along with another 10-year-old, a seven-year-old and a man.

Rolle said no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police and encouraged the individual responsible to turn themselves in.

“You have a 10-year-old [who] has died and I believe a twin 10-year-old and a seven-year-old who suffered injuries,” Rolle told the media outside Yellow Elder Primary School after reading to the students.

“This is the level of disrespect for law and hatred and I believe we need to get the message to the people to say to your family members — you know that these guys have guns — to put them down, and not be behaving in this callous fashion as that.

“You know, even in the criminal world they have codes and there are some things that you don’t do.

“But what we have seen in recent times is persons who have thrown away those codes, so even those among the criminals and those with criminal tendencies are not obeying the code.

“I think that is a concern for us in law enforcement and that should be a concern for every citizen and resident in this country and they could speak up.

“This is the time now when people need to be speaking up about this type of behavior, OK?

“We answer our questions in law enforcement. But there are some persons who are doing egregious [things] in this country.

“You will help us if you get the message to these youngsters and to family members and to upstanding people in the community to speak out more against these kinds of injustices where our young children now are being injured.

“We are here (at Yellow Elder). We are trying to help these youngsters.”

The commissioner recently visited schools on Andros.

The police force has been making appearances throughout schools on the Family Islands as part of the commissioner’s policing plan.

He said the mission is to direct young minds away from a life of crime, but insisted “we cannot do this alone”.

He added: “I call upon all persons in society to help us as we take care of our youngsters and help to bring them up to maturity.”