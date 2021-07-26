Evans, Bastian compete in Tokyo

NASSAU,BAHAMAS- Joanna Evans concluded team Bahamas’ time in the pool at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics today, finishing 18th overall in the opening heats of the women’s 200 meter (m) freestyle in 1:58.40. She was seventh in heat three in with an overall time of 57:30.

On Sunday, Evans finished second in her heat of the women’s 400m freestyle in an overall time of 4:07.50. Her time was the 13th fastest overall.

Izaak Bastian was the first Bahamian in the pool on Saturday. With splits of 28.86 seconds and 33.01 seconds, he put up 1:01.87 for eighth in his heat and 40th overall in the men’s 400m freestyle.

He’ll be back in action again in the opening heats of the men’s 200m breaststroke at 6:38 a.m. local time.

Up nexy for The Bahamas is athletics. The 13-member team will begin competition on Friday, July 30 at the Olympic Stadium. Athletics is the only other discipline the Bahamas is participating in at these games that will wrap up on August 8.