Evan Fox death ruled a homicide, wife reacts

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- Jasmine Fox, widow of the late Evan Fox, said Tuesday that she is relieved after a coroner’s court ruled her husband’s death a homicide and not a suicide as originally suspected by police.

Fox’s body was found in his Dodge Ram Truck in bushes off Frank Watson Boulevard two days after he had been reported missing.

A gun was found near the scene.

Fox said she always knew that her husband did not commit suicide and was happy that the ruling proved that she was not alone in this belief.

Our @lintonritchiejr reports.