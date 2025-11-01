Evacuees Frustrated Over Delayed Return to Inagua After Hurricane Threat

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Frustration is mounting among evacuees from Inagua who remain stranded in New Providence days after the storm passed, with many expressing concern over what they describe as poor communication, disorganization, and questionable transport arrangements.

More than 1,400 residents were evacuated from the Southeastern Bahamas ahead of the storm’s arrival after an evacuation order was issued by Prime Minister Philip Davis on Monday. The decision came as a precautionary measure amid forecasts of severe weather and potential storm surge threats to the southernmost islands.

One evacuee, who asked to remain anonymous, recounted a grueling night of uncertainty that stretched from early evening until nearly 2 a.m. as they waited to be flown back home.

“We got to the airport around five or six,” the evacuee said. “Then we were transported to Odyssey [Aviation]. I don’t know if it was because they had to clean up, but they made a mess in the people’s place and didn’t want us to stay there. So they took us in a bus and brought us to Wendy’s. After that, we were still waiting for the plane for like almost two and a half hours — and still no plane.”

When a plane finally arrived, the evacuee said passengers were told they could not board because the aircraft was unsafe.

“They said there was a hole in the bottom of the plane,” the evacuee recalled. “First, they said they were waiting on clearance from Inagua to land, and then they turned around and said the plane had a hole so we couldn’t go. It just didn’t make sense. It felt like the pilots just didn’t want to take us.”

The group was eventually taken to Breezes Resort around 2am.

“We were at the airport from about five or six until basically two in the morning,” the evacuee said. “A lot of us didn’t come with much money — we were just trying to make it. Personally, I was frustrated. I was ready to go home.”

While some evacuees were housed at churches and temporary shelters, others arranged their own accommodations. The evacuee told Eyewitness News that despite repeated reassurances, communication from officials was inconsistent.

“They were trying to keep us calm and let us know what’s going on,” the evacuee said. “But they seemed lost too. Nobody really knew what was happening.”

According to the evacuee, elderly and disabled residents were flown out earlier in the week, but dozens of others were still waiting for confirmation of their departure.

“They told us to wait until around 11 or 11:30 to see what’s next,” the evacuee said. “But so far, I just see people moving their suitcases downstairs. That’s all.”

The Department of Social Services and the Disaster Risk Management Authority have been coordinating the evacuation and repatriation efforts for southern island residents displaced by the storm. However, some evacuees say they feel forgotten in the process.

“We understand the storm was bad, but the way they handled this — it’s like they [DRM] wanted to be cheap,” the evacuee added. “After all we went through, we just want to get home.”

When contacted by Eyewitness News, government officials confirmed that flights were delayed due to mechanical issues with one of the aircrafts. They explained that the decision not to proceed was made out of an abundance of caution and emphasized that evacuees were “housed and fed” during the delay.

They confirmed that return flights resumed early this morning and that all evacuees are expected to be back home in Inagua by this evening.

A press conference is scheduled for this afternoon to provide further updates on the government’s ongoing relief and repatriation efforts.