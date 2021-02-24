Eva Hilton principal “thankful” for smooth transition to face-to-face learning

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — All hands were on deck at Eva Hilton Primary School yesterday for the first day of in-person learning using the hybrid method.

Representatives of Urban Renewal, the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), the school board, teachers and administrators assisted with the transition as students returned to the Gregory Street campus.

Principal Jermaine Butler said: “For the first day, we were able to get through quite smoothly. The kids have been prepped at home and in sessions, and they know what the expectations should be.”

Yesterday marked the first day students at public schools on New Providence, Exuma, Eleuthera and Abaco attended classes in-person after the Ministry of Education closed their doors on March 16, 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hand sanitation stations, including automatic and soap dispensers at strategic locations, desks spread out to maximize space between students, signage, markings on the ground with instructions and plexiglass barriers at teacher’s desks are just some of the precautionary measures in place.

Butler continued: “We are thankful for the fact that the PTA and school board assisted us.

“We have put together registers. The kids are coming in blended, which means a group of kids comes in Monday and Wednesday; the other group comes in Tuesday and Thursday.

“We check the register at the gate. If the child is on the register, the child’s temperature is taken, the child is sanitized and then ushered to particular rooms to receive instruction.

“On Friday, we are trying to capture children who may have problems with technology and were not able to get on the platforms. We are trying to get them back in gear and fill in the gaps for what they would have missed.”

The principal noted the challenge of getting students to the proper rooms after being back on campus again for the first time in months, but said: “We know that by Wednesday they would know where to go and that transition would be a little smoother.”