EV Motors signs exclusive authorized dealer agreement with Karry Commercial International

By switching to EVs, fleet operators can achieve substantial savings on fuel and maintenance, thereby improving their bottom lines and supporting the country’s sustainability goals.

To further support Bahamian businesses, EV Motors has established strategic financing options with local banks, making it easier for companies to make the switch to EVs. For corporate clients, EV Motors also offers in-house leasing options, providing a flexible pathway for fleet upgrades without significant upfront costs. This combination of financing and leasing solutions underscores EV Motors’ commitment to making the transition to all-electric fleets as accessible as possible.

As the exclusive authorized dealer for Karry in The Bahamas, EV Motors is dedicated to providing robust after-sales support, ensuring that customers experience the highest level of service and reliability. This includes a strong factory warranty, readily available in-stock parts, and service centers equipped to keep Karry vehicles operating efficiently.

“This partnership with Karry Commercial International allows EV Motors to lead the charge in bringing all-electric commercial vehicles to The Bahamas,” said Sebastian Bastian, Chairman of EV Motors Ltd.

“We’re proud to offer Karry’s dependable and environmentally friendly vehicles to Bahamian businesses. By combining these vehicles with our strong after-sales service and flexible financing options, we’re confident that Karry will become the preferred commercial vehicle brand in The Bahamas.”

With this agreement, EV Motors and Karry Commercial International are poised to make Karry the top choice for Bahamian businesses and organizations seeking sustainable transportation solutions. This partnership signifies the beginning of a new era of green mobility in The Bahamas, supported by Karry’s innovative technology and EV Motors’ unwavering dedication to exceptional service.