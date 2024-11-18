EV Motors signs exclusive authorized dealer agreement with Karry Commercial International

Agreement brings an all-electric commercial fleet to The Bahamas
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — EV Motors has signed an exclusive authorized dealer agreement with Karry Commercial International, a pioneering provider of all-electric commercial vehicles.
This agreement, formalized at Karry’s headquarters in Wuhu, China, marks a significant milestone for EV Motors as it aims to lead The Bahamas in sustainable transportation solutions. Through this partnership, EV Motors will bring a diverse range of Karry’s all-electric vehicles to the Bahamian market that is tailored for businesses seeking to upgrade to cleaner, more efficient fleets.
EV Motors will carry 10 models from Karry’s lineup, offering options including passenger vans, cargo vans, light commercial trucks, commercial flatbeds, box trucks, and passenger vans and cargo vans of various sizes. This extensive selection ensures that Bahamian businesses have access to a variety of solutions to meet their unique needs, whether it’s transporting goods or passengers, or operating in specialized commercial sectors.
Karry Commercial International operates under Chery Auto, a global leader in the automotive industry known for its commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability. Chery Auto has earned a strong reputation worldwide, particularly in electric vehicle technology, by consistently advancing eco-friendly solutions that meet the growing demands of modern transportation. As part of Chery Auto, Karry focuses on developing all-electric commercial vehicles designed to optimize performance while minimizing environmental impact, aligning perfectly with the needs of today’s businesses.
The introduction of Karry’s all-electric fleet to The Bahamas represents a transformative opportunity for Bahamian companies. Businesses looking to modernize their operations and “go green” will benefit from the cost savings and operational efficiencies that electric vehicles offer.
By switching to EVs, fleet operators can achieve substantial savings on fuel and maintenance, thereby improving their bottom lines and supporting the country’s sustainability goals.
To further support Bahamian businesses, EV Motors has established strategic financing options with local banks, making it easier for companies to make the switch to EVs. For corporate clients, EV Motors also offers in-house leasing options, providing a flexible pathway for fleet upgrades without significant upfront costs. This combination of financing and leasing solutions underscores EV Motors’ commitment to making the transition to all-electric fleets as accessible as possible.
As the exclusive authorized dealer for Karry in The Bahamas, EV Motors is dedicated to providing robust after-sales support, ensuring that customers experience the highest level of service and reliability. This includes a strong factory warranty, readily available in-stock parts, and service centers equipped to keep Karry vehicles operating efficiently.
“This partnership with Karry Commercial International allows EV Motors to lead the charge in bringing all-electric commercial vehicles to The Bahamas,” said Sebastian Bastian, Chairman of EV Motors Ltd.
“We’re proud to offer Karry’s dependable and environmentally friendly vehicles to Bahamian businesses. By combining these vehicles with our strong after-sales service and flexible financing options, we’re confident that Karry will become the preferred commercial vehicle brand in The Bahamas.”
With this agreement, EV Motors and Karry Commercial International are poised to make Karry the top choice for Bahamian businesses and organizations seeking sustainable transportation solutions. This partnership signifies the beginning of a new era of green mobility in The Bahamas, supported by Karry’s innovative technology and EV Motors’ unwavering dedication to exceptional service.