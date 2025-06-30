EV Motors signs brand authorization agreement to distribute Jetour in The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMS- EV Motors has been appointed the official representative for Jetour in The Bahamas, further expanding its growing portfolio of affordable, premium vehicles. Jetour — one of the world’s fastest-growing global SUV brands — launches with four dynamic gasoline and hybrid-powered SUVs that combine cutting-edge design, comfort, and value. With starting prices from just $27,900, Jetour brings Bahamians a bold new option for premium driving without the premium price tag.

Though new to the local market, since its launch in 2018, Jetour has achieved double titles of being the fastest-growing new SUV brand in China and the top-selling large SUV among China domestic brands. It is ranked the number one SUV brand in The UAE with surging popularity across Gulf markets. Their vehicle lineup includes premium features such as panoramic sunroofs, 360 degree camera, apple carplay and android auto connectivity, wireless phone charging and more.

Jetour’s entry into the market brings vehicles that are built for adventure and a brand that centers their customers’ experience. Manufactured by Chery Holding Group, one of China’s largest automotive manufacturers, which includes brands such as Jaguar, Land Rover and Karry, Jetour has earned global acclaim for quality and innovation. Now, that same experience is available to Bahamian drivers.

While at the Jetour Launch event on Saturday evening, Sebastian Bastian, EV Motors Chairman said, “Jetour is one of the fastest growing brands in the world.”

“We didn’t bring this brand here to The Bahamas to keep up with the world. We brought this brand here to turn heads, shift gears and challenge what mobility looks like in this country. A study shows that Jetour improves happiness by 65% just by owning [the] car. Jetour is not here to exist, it’s here to lead, to drive innovation and to touch the road.”

General Manager of EV Motors Donnovan Klue has expressed excitement with the brand’s introduction to the market.