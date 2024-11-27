EV Motors responds to fear-mongering and malicious claims

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- EV Motors Limited is not surprised by the recent baseless and desperate allegations made by a competitor in an article published in a local newspaper. These accusations falsely claim that EV Motors is holding itself out as an authorized dealer for BYD and Geely. We categorically reject these claims as untrue, baseless, unfounded, and designed to mislead the Bahamian public.

Our competitor wrote similar letters to the banks and insurance companies, echoing malicious, defamatory, untrue, and baseless claims. We have met with the leading insurance companies to explain our mission and warranties, and we are gratified that the Bahamian banks and insurance companies have seen through this ugly, fear-mongering smear campaign and dismissed these bogus claims. The banks and insurance companies continue to finance and insure vehicles purchased through EV Motors. This demonstrates the bad faith, lack of merit, and desperation behind the competitor’s misrepresentations. However, we feel compelled to address the broader issues at stake.

On Warranty Comparisons: Facts over Misrepresentations

Our competitor suggests that their warranty is “superior” to those of EV Motors. Here are the facts:

Warranties Are Local by Nature:

Whether a car is sold by EV Motors or an authorized dealer, warranty claims are handled locally—not by shipping vehicles back to the country of origin. The core process involves diagnosing the issue, sourcing the required parts, and conducting repairs at a local service facility. At EV Motors, we are fully equipped with OEM-certified diagnostic tools, factory-grade parts, and globally trained technicians to provide after-sales service that meets and exceeds the highest industry standards. Our Service Commitment:

EV Motors offers a transparent and efficient warranty program. We ensure that parts are in stock or swiftly sourced from our suppliers, reducing downtime and maximizing customer convenience. Our investment in our state-of-the-art repair facilities on Independence Drive underscores our commitment to providing best-in-class service to every EV Motors customer.

On App Compatibility: Separating Fact from Fiction

Our competitor’s claim that third-party apps are unavailable on cars sold by EV Motors is exaggerated and misleading. Every EV Motors customer enjoys access to an impressive and wide selection of third-party apps. The infotainment system is world-class. While our competitor may seek to engage in fear-mongering by exaggerating minor differences in third-party app compatibility, EV Motors focuses on empowering consumers to make informed choices. Informed choices mean the consumer can choose whether or not to spend an additional $20,000 for a specific third-party app on the same car.

EV Motors was founded to empower Bahamians by providing affordable, eco-friendly, high-quality, and stylish electric vehicles (EVs). We challenge the long-standing price-gouging practices, where an entrenched and privileged few believed they were entitled to monopolize the market, exploiting Bahamian consumers with inflated prices, poor service, and limited choices. The Bahamas is for all Bahamians.

Our vision is clear: to drive the Green Revolution in the Bahamas by making sustainable transportation accessible to all. To that end:

We are an independent Bahamian dealership, proudly offering a diverse range of EVs at the best possible price to meet the needs of Bahamian consumers.

We invest in excellence: We have invested in factory-grade parts, best-in-class warranties, cutting-edge diagnostic tools, repair facilities, and globally trained EV technicians so our customers will enjoy the highest after-sales care and support standards in the industry. Our repair center will provide service to all EV cars, whether purchased from EV Motors or not, unlike our competitors, whose sole aim appears to be to ring-fence the industry to protect their profits.

We're building a greener future: EV Motors is investing $750,000 in developing a public-facing, world-class charging infrastructure to serve all Bahamians—not just our customers.

We are educating and giving back: EV Motors will sponsor educational symposiums and seminars on "Green Technology" and support a technical academy to up-skill and train the next generation of Bahamian EV Technicians to enable the servicing of cars sold by EV Motors or any other dealer.

Unfortunately, instead of competing fairly, our competitors have resorted to false, ugly, and malicious misrepresentations, attempting to undermine our mission and protect their excessive profits. They have spread misinformation in a desperate bid to maintain the status quo, prioritizing their financial gain over the interests of Bahamian consumers. Interestingly, notwithstanding their fear-mongering smear campaign, they have reduced their prices after years of price-gouging the Bahamian consumers.

The Future is Bright; the Future is Green

At EV Motors, we refuse to be distracted by these baseless attacks. We remain steadfast in our mission: to offer Bahamian consumers the best eco-friendly vehicles at the best possible prices, paired with exceptional after-sales care and support. Our focus is empowering Bahamians to make informed choices, not protecting our competitors’ price-gouging practices.

We call on the public to recognize this campaign for what it is—a malicious anti-competitive attempt to stifle innovation, choice, and fair pricing in the auto industry and protect the big fat profits of a privileged and entitled few. The days of monopolies and price-gouging practices are over. EV Motors is here to stay, and we will continue to champion a fair, sustainable, eco-friendly, and consumer-focused automotive market in the Bahamas.

We thank our customers for their support. At EV Motors, we embrace the future of mobility and are committed to ensuring our customers enjoy peace of mind and the best possible experience, from best-in-class warranty to app compatibility, all at the very best possible price. Together, we will build a brighter, greener future for the Bahamas.