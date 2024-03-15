Eugene Dupuch Law School celebrates 25 years

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Council of Legal Education at Eugene Dupuch Law School celebrated its 25th anniversary on Thursday, March 14th, 2024, at the Grand Hyatt Convention Center.

The occasion was marked by the hosting of the Eugene Dupuch Distinguished Lecture themed ‘Justices in Dialogue: Distinguished Conversations.’

Four panelists, including present and former Chief Justices, engaged in discussions, sharing their insights and experiences on topical legal and social issues impacting society.

The jury trial system in The Bahamas underwent critical scrutiny by speakers during the panel discussion which revealed what they termed inconsistencies and flaws.

The integration of technological advancements in the courtroom was also highlighted, but there were also words of caution shared about managing expectations.