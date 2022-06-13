ETHICS COMMITTEE: Lawyer files complaint against Maria Daxon

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A lawyer has filed a complaint against attorney Maria Daxon, alleging she displayed conduct unbefitting of a lawyer.

In an April 21, 2022, letter to the ethics committee of the Bahamas Bar Association, attorney Desmond Edwards said Daxon’s public commentary on a matter caused him embarrassment and constituted slander.

“I make this complaint against the aforementioned colleague whose behavior and conduct is unbefitting (of) a counsel and attorney pursuant to Article 29 (a) (vii) of the Legal Profession Act,” he wrote.

“In this regard, I attach hereby a copy of a formal complaint to the police for libel and slander of my wife, Leonette C.J. Edwards, secretary to the Hon. Obie Wilchcombe, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, and in respect of myself who has been named during successive social media posts on Facebook, Tim Tok, Instagram and WhatsApp.

“By Ms Daxon’s words, she has imputed to me, by reference, a conspiracy to defraud the government by concealing and withholding a vehicle assigned to my wife in the pursuance of her job.

“This has caused me (grave) embarrassment and has brought me into public odium and contempt by well-thinking members of society.”

“In this regard, I enclose herewith a flash drive, a.k.a jump drive, which contains three video posts and voice notes of defamatory statements made by the subject person on the 15th March, the 9th April, and the 19th April 2022.

“I also enclose herewith a copy of a photo which contains libelous material in reference to my wife, Mrs Edwards.”

“As an attorney for over 40 years practice, I am flabbergasted that a colleague would make such false statements not caring whether they were true or false, and drawing a fellow attorney into the matter without cause.

“I would request that this matter be dealt with according to the tenets of our profession.”

Calls placed to Daxon were not returned.