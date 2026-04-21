Escaped suspect carjacks woman before swift police re-arrest

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 7:30 a.m., the male suspect escaped through a bathroom window at the station. Officers immediately pursued him along Commonwealth Boulevard, but he managed to evade capture after jumping a fence near a nearby church.

A short time later, a woman reported that she was accosted by an unknown male on Starling Close, who stole her aqua 2025 Toyota Raize and fled in the direction of Yamacraw Hill Road.

Acting on intelligence, officers from the Elizabeth Estates Police Station, supported by Operation Black Scorpion, launched a coordinated search. The suspect was subsequently located on a corner off Soldier Road, where he was identified and taken back into custody.

Police also arrested a 41-year-old man who was found with the suspect and cautioned him in connection with harbouring a criminal.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered in the canal area off Sea Breeze Drive after the suspect directed officers to its location.

Investigations are ongoing. Police are appealing to members of the public with any information to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).