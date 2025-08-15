Watch ILTV Live
Erin Becomes First Hurricane of the Season

Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Erin is now the first hurricane of the Atlantic season. The National Hurricane Center confirmed the upgrade Friday morning, reporting maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour with higher gusts.

The storm is moving west-northwest at 18 miles per hour, and that track is expected to continue into the weekend. Forecast models show the center of Erin passing near or just north of the northern Leeward Islands in the coming days.

Forecasters stress it’s still too early to say whether the Southeast Bahamas will see landfall next week. The Disaster Risk Management Authority is urging all residents to prepare, just in case.

