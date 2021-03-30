Equinor recommits to Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The corporate leadership of EQUINOR SOUTH RIDING POINT in The Bahamas recently paid a courtesy call upon Attorney General Carl Bethel and Minister of the Environment and Housing Romauld Ferriera, at the Office of the Attorney General.

The team from Equinor presented a video overview of the impact of Hurricane Dorian’s sustained winds of more than 200 miles per hour, over the period of two days in September 2019, upon the oil storage and transshipment facilities and surrounding forestry in the area of South Riding Point, Grand Bahama.

During the passage of the historically powerful storm, 55,000 barrels of oil spilled at that facility.

Equinor said that since that calamitous time, with the investment of more than $200 million and the training and employment of 250 Grand Bahama residents to conduct environmental cleanup and remediation at the facility and also in the surrounding forestry land, over the past year, there has been almost complete rehabilitation of such land and forestry.

The company also said its team “fully committed to the repair and upgrade of the facility, with plans to reconstruct fuel storage tanks in full compliance with Bahamian environmental laws and regulations, and with the capacity of withstanding sustained hurricane winds in excess of 200 miles per hour”.

During the reconstruction phase, it is estimated that between 150 and 300 workers will be engaged in the works of reconstruction.