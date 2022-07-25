ENVIRONMENTALISTS WEIGH IN ON EXUMA INCIDENT

LocalJuly 25, 2022July 25, 2022 at 3:46 am Eyewitness News
video
play-rounded-fill
Some 30,000 gallons of oil spilled in the area of the Old Navy Base, in George Town.

Tags

, , , , , ,

About Eyewitness News

Leave a Reply

*