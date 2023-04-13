Environmentalists offer proposal for Royal Caribbean Beach Club project review process

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A group of environmentalists are concerned over what they say has been the lack of transparency and littleopportunity for public input over the Royal Caribbean Beach Club project on Paradise Island.

In an open letter signed by former Executive Director of the Bahamas National Trust Eric Carey, Save the Bays Executive Chairman Joseph Darville, reEarth Executive Director Sam Duncombe, Waterkeepers Executive Director Rashema Ingraham, Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) Executive Director Casuarina McKinney and EarthCare President Gail Woon, the group noted: “Our concerns include, but are not limited to the threats of the proposed development on the fragile coastline of Paradise Island, the pollution of our waters, the safety and traffic in our harbour, the negative economic impact of having thousands of cruise line passengers bypass our capital’s downtown, and the future and unforeseen consequences of selling out our natural resources and heritage to a foreign entity with no real/substantive return for the Bahamian people.”

They further stated: “To date, there has been a lack of transparency, with little or no opportunity for public input or dialogue. Critical questions posed to Royal Caribbean and government agencies have gone unanswered.”

The group has proposed that the review process include “online public access to all documents related to the beach project submitted to the government by Royal Caribbean, inclusive of the cultural and environmental impact assessments and management plans; responses and mitigation plans related to the beach project submitted to the government by Royal Caribbean; open in person and online town-halls at which members of the public will be permitted ample time to express their views, and a commitment to making transcripts available online; Royal Caribbean’s written responses to numerous unanswered questions shared by The Bahamas’ business and environmental communities regarding the impact of its proposed project; and the publishing of an environmental review timetable, including a schedule of town-halls and public comment period, by no later than April 30, 2023.”

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Royal Caribbean’s president and chief executive Michael Bayley speaking on opposition to the company’s project said: “There have just been objections raised but based on very little fact. Nevertheless, we are equally as concerned about the environmental process as everyone else is. We’re very proud of the developments we have made with environmental management over the decades and we have got some state-of-the-art technology which we have invested in that is really world-class.

“We are going through the approvals process,” Bayley continued. “Our water management system that will be implemented will be the best in The Bahamas. As soon as we are done with the process with the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) we will start sharing that information.”