Environmental officials to recommend government pursue damages over Exuma oil leak

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Environmental officials are looking into the government’s options with respect to damages and liability regarding the recent diesel spill in Exuma, according to the director of the Department of Environmental Protection and Planning Dr Rhianna Neely-Murphy.

While speaking at a weekly press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister, Neely-Murphy said that once those investigations are completed the advice will be to pursue damages.

“A diesel spill occurred during a BPL refueling exercise sometime during the evening hours of July 19 near the harbor in George Town Exuma,” she said.

“A 400-foot hose was used during the exercise and at some time during the exercise the hose broke. We have police on the scene as well as officers from the Department of Environmental Health Services and Department of Environmental Health Planning. BPL was expecting 115,000 gallons of diesel fuel. They received 79,000 and that leaves 36,000 we suspect in the marine environment.”

The fuel leak occurred when a vessel contracted by Sun Oil- MT Arabian- was offloading fuel for Bahamas Power and Light.

According to Neel-Murphy, as of Thursday night, 95 percent of the fuel was believed to have been removed. She noted that the beach will remain closed until August 10th when another assessment will be conducted.

Neely-Murphy was asked about possible legal recourse.

She said: “We are looking into the government’s options with respect to damages and liability. Once those investigations have been completed, the advice will be to pursue damages. According to the legislation, there are options for just illegal discharge. There are fines. Sun Oil and the companies involved would have to pay for any and all remediation activities the government has paid for and into the future. We would be looking to go to court.”