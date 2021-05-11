Environmental coalition to host webinar on the future of oil drilling in The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Our Islands, Our Future (OIOF), a coalition of business owners, environmental groups and individuals who oppose oil drilling in Bahamian waters, announced yesterday it will host a live webinar on the future oil drilling in The Bahamas on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

The event aims to take a closer look at the array of natural resources and industries that would be adversely impacted by an oil spill in our waters.

The webinar is open to the public and will facilitate the exchange of opinions and expertise.

The webinar will include a mix of presenters who will provide insight into the science of oil drilling as well as offer case studies on previous oil spills. Discussions will focus on whether The Bahamas has the know-how and resources to remediate such a disaster or even manage an oil-producing industry.

One of the key focus areas is public policy and The Bahamas’ current legislative framework, which OIOF asserts is “an essential conversation” given the fact that Bahamas Petroleum Company (BPC) recently engaged in a drilling exercise in Bahamian waters.

“Many Bahamians, including Cabinet ministers, expressed outrage over the ‘bad deal’. A proper legal context is critical to the protection of our natural resources,” OIOF said in a statement yesterday announcing its webinar.

Event moderator and Executive Director of Waterkeepers Bahamas Rashema Ingraham said: “Viewers will be able to comment on presentations in real-time and have some of their concerns addressed by presenters.

“Panelists will offer positive solutions on how best a small country like The Bahamas can maximize the use of its natural resources by creating new industries and job opportunities through sustainable means.”

Presenters include Keyron Smith of One Eleuthera Foundation; Casuarina McKinney-Lambert of Bahamas Reef Environmental Educational Foundation (BREEF); Matthew Aubry of the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG); and Dr Ancilleno Davis of Science and Perspective.

Viewers can register for the event on eventbrite.com. The webinar will begin at 6.30pm and will be livestreamed on Our Islands, Our Future’s Facebook and YouTube pages.