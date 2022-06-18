Environment officials laud New Providence Ecology Park as a leader in sustainability

More than 50 tons of waste diverted from the landfill per year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Government officials and a delegation of more than 70 representatives from the Ministry of the Environment visited the New Providence Ecology Park (NPEP) on Monday, June 13th to observe how the organization is progressing sustainable waste management in the capital.

Department of Environmental Health Services Director Melony McKenzie and other representatives from the Ministry toured the 160-acre site, learning how NPEP diverts waste brought to the site from entering the landfill and how composting and recycling have changed the landscape at the site.

“The month of June has been declared Environment Month in The Bahamas and we’re also celebrating World Environment Day, and the theme for this year is ‘Only One Earth’. Since there is only one earth we have to try and emphasize the need to take care of it, and taking care of the earth also means how we take care of our waste,” said McKenzie.

“We decided that this month we would start with the landfills because that’s the thing we most concern ourselves with; how do we manage solid waste in the country. We’ve made great improvements with the collection and we’ve made vast improvements in how we actually dispose of waste so we wanted everybody to be able to see that.”

During the tour, representatives viewed how NPEP converts organic materials such as cardboard and green waste to mulch and soil and repurposes glass for use in roads and building blocks.

“I would consider NPEP a leader in sustainability in terms of what they are doing with waste management,” McKenzie continued.

“If you look at some of the improvements: how they are trying to actually manage the waste, how they’re trying to make sure that we’re not having the fires, how they’re trying to make sure the littering is limited, how they are interacting with the community (and) the ways they try to make it easier for the general public to get rid of its waste.”

Waste diversion is just one of several pivotal eco-friendly practices at the landfill, including:

Composting

NPEP diverts 20,000-30,000 tons of green waste each year for processing at its composting facility. “Composting organic waste is a more sustainable alternative to landfilling that helps reduce greenhouse gasses and enriches the soil,” said George Sweeting, NPEP Site Foreman.

Recycling

NPEP has implemented an onsite recycling program to reduce the amount of garbage in the landfill and instead repurpose it for reuse. Construction and demolition debris brought to the park are often processed and sorted to separate wood, concrete, and metals. The concrete is pulverized into a fine material used onsite for internal road stabilization and waste cover. Wood is added to the composting process or securely disposed of, and metals that can be recycled are prepared for transport to a metals recycler. NPEP also shreds tires for reuse.

Secure Management of Petroleum Contaminated Soils

NPEP has also developed a rigorous receiving and handling protocol and set up a specialized receiving and treatment area for soils contaminated by hydrocarbons, usually from oil and gasoline spills. The park also receives waste oil, securely stores it, and arranges for its transload to an oil recycler.

“NPEP’s mission to deliver sustainable, consistent, and cost-effective waste management solutions is supported by the various programs and initiatives at the park,” said Ginny Mckinny, NPEP Director.

“The park is now equipped with specified areas to divert green waste, glass, construction and demolition debris, cooking and motor oil, flares, and small batteries.”

The effects of climate change and how human existence impacts the planet are more prevalent than ever. A genuine focus on sustainability is no longer a thought for consideration but an absolute necessity.

Beyond delivering efficient and effective waste management solutions, NPEP said it is committed to being an environmentally responsible community partner and cultivating a national culture of sustainability.