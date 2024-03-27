Environment Minister warns against side-effects of abandoned vehicles

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Over two dozen vehicles have been marked for removal from the Southern Heights Golden Gates Community Park, thanks to an initiative by the Ministry of Environment and Carmichael Road division of Urban Renewal.

Officials say some of these vehicles have been parked for up to two years now, and some residents describe them as an “eye sore.”

Minister of Environment Vaughn Miller admonished residents to stop abandoning vehicles in areas they don’t belong, as they could, over time, become hazardous to the surrounding environment and water table.