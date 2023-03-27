Environment minister says ministry “cracking down” on indiscriminate land clearing

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Environment Minister Vaughn Miller says that his ministry is “cracking down” on the indiscriminate clearing of large tracts of land, which studies show contribute to a third of all human-caused greenhouse-gas emissions.

Miller while addressing the recent Best Energy Bahamas Expo stated: “It is estimated that about two-thirds of carbon dioxide increase comes from the burning of fossil fuels, such as oil gas and coal, while the remaining third comes from the deforestation of large tracts of forests.

“My ministry is cracking down on the process of indiscriminately clearing down large tracks of forests which turn these lands into local deserts. That is also why my ministry is engaging in public outreach to help land owners to include planting trees as part of their climate change mitigation.”

Miller noted that when deforestation occurs, much of the carbon stored by trees is released back into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide and as a result contributes to climate change.

To that end, the Minister noted that the government is seeking the requisite expertise to help local communities transition to cleaner and more affordable energy.

“The Bahamas seeks to recruit the brightest and best in the country to guide the government in helping our communities transition to cleaner and more affordable energy,” Miller revealed.

“We anticipate that it will result in the generation of new wealth, job growth and an increase in local ownership of clean energy generators and distributors.”

He further predicted that transitioning to cleaner and more affordable energy will help spur GDP growth.