Environment Minister: ‘N. Andros forest fires are challenging’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister for the Environment and Natural Resources Vaughn Miller admitted Monday afternoon that dealing with the ongoing forest fires in North Andros has been very challenging.

According to the minister, there are currently marines and firefighters on the ground in Nicholl’s Town, Andros battling a new blaze that reportedly erupted over the weekend. Officials are hopeful that they are able to contain it by Wednesday of this week.

Forest fires have been raging in North Andros for three weeks. Residents on the island have reported lie air quality as a result of the ongoing fires and businesses have been reportedly negatively impacted as well. The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute’s (BAMSI) crops have reportedly been significantly damaged as a result of the fires.