Entertainer speaks out after brutal attack

NASSAU, BAHAMS – Well-known Bahamian comedian and entertainer Demetrius Smith broke his silence yesterday over the night he was robbed and savagely beaten earlier this month.

In a Facebook post, Smith suggested that one of his assailants was known to him.

On February 10, police said Smith was accosted at his residence in San Souci off Eastern Road around 3am, and robbed him of cash and a red Chevy Tahoe.

Authorities said the victim was also physically assaulted and stabbed during the ordeal.

“I was locked into a back bathroom bleeding out while this dude destroy my home,” he said.

“It was the power of a divine God who said live when I started to say my prayers before I died.

“It was his power alone that kept me while sitting on the bathroom floor watching the blood flow out of me until I passed out.”

Smith contined: “It was God’s strength I ran on. It was a divine intervention when I collapsed in the road and woke up and no cars ran over me.

“It was God’s mercy alone, that kept me when the neighbors I ran to didn’t open up their doors.”

Smith offered thanks and gratitude for his supporters who “called my name in a prayer” and all those who reached out to offer love and support.

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of the entertainer.

Rasheed Watson, 20, of Dignity Gardens, made his first court appearance on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and receiving on February 12.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services because the magistrate lacked jurisdiction to grant bail for the offense.

Prosecutors intend to fast-track the case to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment on March 31.