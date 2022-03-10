ENRAGED: UB students livid as in-person graduation ceremonies not approved by govt but regattas are

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Scores of University of The Bahamas (UB) students voiced their anger and frustration yesterday as face-to-face graduations did not receive approval to be held under the government’s COVID health guidelines but the regattas and other events were.

Many felt the decision was unfair and inconsiderate in light of the many years of hard work and preparation students invested.

Timothy Newbold, a UB student, said: “I believe that graduation being canceled for a third year in a row is not doing justice to the students.

It sends a very bad message to the future generation that we are not cared about. – UB student

“Some students take four to six years completing a program… Mothers [and] fathers working.

“I don’t believe that’s the right thing on the Davis administration when you have COVID-19 numbers at an all-time low.

“Parts of the country are opening up — even regatta is being allowed to resume…

Newbold said he believes the national stadium is big enough to safely accommodate face-to-face graduations and allow the university to adhere to COVID protocols and guidelines.

Another UB student, Lachelle Russell, expressed disappointment and said she does not understand why concerts and parties can be approved but not graduation ceremonies.

“The canceling of graduation is disheartening to me as a student,” she said.

“I worked so hard over the years to complete my college education.

“The time has finally come for my friends and relatives to celebrate this milestone, but we can’t because the opportunity has been denied.”

Russell said she believes the government’s decision may have been based on a lack of revenue being generated at graduation ceremonies, although there is no evidence to support that view.

“I think the government allowing the graduation to take place while implementing COVID protocols would’ve been the fairest [decision],” she said.

“If they’re so concerned about the spread of COVID, various strategies can be enforced to ensure that this ceremony is carried out safely.”

She said the decision will force UB to have another virtual commencement ceremony and some students to conduct separate graduations at more expense.

Written by Eyewitness News Intern Kareem Minnis