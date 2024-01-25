ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Hotel union president says members are tired of negotiating for what is righfully theirs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- President of the Bahamas Hotel and Catering Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) Darren Woods told reporters Thursday morning that “enough is enough,” as he explained the grievances of the members within his union.

Woods shared that his leadership team has been fighting for union members in the tipping category to receive a higher wage; but, he says negotiations are not progressing favorably for the union.

BHCAWU members gathered in protest Thursday at the foot of the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge in a stand of solidarity; Woods says hoteliers are sending a strong message that they intend to fight for what they feel is rightfully theirs.