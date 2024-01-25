ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Hotel union president says members are tired of negotiating for what is righfully theirs

LocalJanuary 25, 2024 at 8:52 am Theo Sealy
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Hotel union president says members are tired of negotiating for what is righfully theirs

 

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- President of the Bahamas Hotel and Catering Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) Darren Woods told reporters Thursday morning that “enough is enough,” as he explained the grievances of the members within his union.

Woods shared that his leadership team has been fighting for union members in the tipping category to receive a higher wage; but, he says negotiations are not progressing favorably for the union.

BHCAWU members gathered in protest Thursday at the foot of the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge in a stand of solidarity; Woods says hoteliers are sending a strong message that they intend to fight for what they feel is rightfully theirs.

Tags

, , , , ,

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

Leave a Reply

*