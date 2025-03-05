Watch ILTV Live
Englerston MP: Govt must clamp down on roadside garage operators

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Member of Parliament for Englerston Glenys Hanna-Martin renewed calls for enhanced law enforcement efforts to clampdown on roadside garage operators who have been faulted for the proliferation of derelict vehicles within that community.

Constituents expressed frustrations about the matter to Eyewitness News yesterday, they said the derelict vehicles are an eye-sore and safety hazard within their community. Meantime, authorities have also revealed that criminals have used the abandoned vehicles to their advantage to store guns and contraband.

Hanna-Martin noted that “while we respect people’s right to make a living, it cannot come to a cost the quality of life for everyone else in the community.”

Her comments came as government’s ‘Clear, Hold and Build’ strategy is underway in various communities; the initiative helps rid communities of vehicles that were left to rot – an issue other members of parliament have condemned as well. However, there are concerns that roadside garage operators are undermining that initiative.

Works Minister Clay Sweeting recently told a local daily that government has identified Crown land to relocate roadside garages around New Providence in order to crack down on this problem.

